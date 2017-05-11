Raiders Round-Up: Charles Woodson's Message And Bruce Irvin Dives Into Some Literature

Linebacker
Here’s what the Oakland Raiders have been up to on social media recently.
NBA Playoffs:
The NBA Playoffs have been pretty lackluster, considering the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have consistently put on dominant performances, and a majority of the games have been blow outs. Last night was no different; the San Antonio Spurs dismantled the Houston Rockets in game six of the series, and a couple players from the Raiders took to Twitter to discuss the matter.
Did Houston lose their Powers?? 樂 #JustNowTuningIn— JustinJelly Ellis (@JeLLy_ThaDON) May 12, 2017
42 points — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) May 12, 2017
After that James harden performance tonight the fix may b real 樂樂 what y'all think ?!— Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) May 12, 2017
Bruce’s Book Club:
When he’s not running rampant on the football field, Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin is enjoying New York Times Bestsellers.
C-Wood Goes Beastmode:
Thursday afternoon, Raiders legend Charles Woodson posted a picture on his Instagram documenting his support of running back
ICYMI:
