Raiders Round-Up: Charles Woodson's Message And Bruce Irvin Dives Into Some Literature

Linebacker Bruce Irvin

Here’s what the Oakland Raiders have been up to on social media recently.

NBA Playoffs:

The NBA Playoffs have been pretty lackluster, considering the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have consistently put on dominant performances, and a majority of the games have been blow outs. Last night was no different; the San Antonio Spurs dismantled the Houston Rockets in game six of the series, and a couple players from the Raiders took to Twitter to discuss the matter.

Did Houston lose their Powers?? 樂 #JustNowTuningIn — JustinJelly Ellis (@JeLLy_ThaDON) May 12, 2017

42 points  — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) May 12, 2017

After that James harden performance tonight the fix may b real 樂樂 what y'all think ?! — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) May 12, 2017

Bruce’s Book Club:

When he’s not running rampant on the football field, Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin is enjoying New York Times Bestsellers.

Once upon a time I didn't read much but I relate to this book in so many ways! Blessings to you brother and wish you nothing but success! If you haven't copped this man book you need too. @shakasenghor  A post shared by Bruce Irvin (@bruceirvin51) on May 10, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

C-Wood Goes Beastmode:

Thursday afternoon, Raiders legend Charles Woodson posted a picture on his Instagram documenting his support of running back Marshawn Lynch .

I'm only posting this pic so I don't get fined! Welcome to Nation!! A post shared by Charles Woodson Wines (@charleswoodsonwines) on May 11, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

