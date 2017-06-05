Raiders Round-Up: Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Hangs With John Mayer

Take a look at what members of the Oakland Raiders were up to on social media this weekend.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper & Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing

Here’s what the Oakland Raiders have been up to on social media recently.

Downing and the Mayer:

Offensive coordinator Todd Downing hasn’t been a member of Twitter for very long, but he’s already sharing some pretty impressive things on it. Over the weekend, Downing and Co. attended a John Mayer get together of sorts and hung out with the famous musician.

Had a blast listening to some great music last night. Thanks to @JohnMayer and his crew for the great hospitality! pic.twitter.com/RiD2VxbUgj — Todd Downing (@CoachTD) June 4, 2017

Warriors lead 2-0:

The Golden State Warriors have put on a clinic through the first two games of the NBA Finals, and just about everyone has taken notice. Here are some of the best tweets during the “Dubs” blowout win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Two.

Steph is not playing around in these finals. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 5, 2017

EASSYYY MONEYYYY SNIPERRRRR!!! — D.SHARPE (@Sharpe_Theory) June 5, 2017

A pair of 7s:

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is one of the most dynamic athletes to ever play the game, and Raiders punter Marquette King is openly a big fan. Monday morning, King posted a short clip of a signed jersey from Vick in his locker.