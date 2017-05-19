Raiders Round-Up: Rookies Hit The Field And Players Talk Basketball

Get caught up on what players from the Oakland Raiders are saying on social media.

Running back Taiwan Jones

Here’s what the Oakland Raiders have been up to on social media recently.

More Hoops Action:

With the Western Conference and Eastern Conference Finals in full swing, players from the Silver and Black have been showing their support for the Golden State Warriors.

We really might have both the Cavs and Warriors come into the finals undefeated — Oni Omoile (@Oni_Omoile) May 18, 2017

Me & momma A post shared by @taiwanjonesnfl on May 18, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

Not only have the NBA Playoffs been a hot topic, but the NBA Draft Lottery took place Wednesday and it caught the attention of quarterback Derek Carr .

@derekcarrqb @Lakers Not at all. Magic bringing us back bro — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) May 17, 2017

Back on the Field:

After the conclusion of Rookie Mini-Camp, the rookies had some time away, but are now back with the rest of the team.

Working everyday crafting ☠️ pic.twitter.com/xs5sqgqftw — marquel lee (@DATS_KELLZOCHO) May 19, 2017

Rookie defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes recently shared a photo of him back in 2012, and who else is in the photo? Fellow Raiders defensive tackle Darius Latham , funny how things work out.

Now that's a throwback in 2012! #TheOpening #tbt A post shared by EDDIE VANDERDOES (@eddiev_47) on May 18, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

