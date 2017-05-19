 

Raiders Round-Up: Rookies Hit The Field And Players Talk Basketball

Get caught up on what players from the Oakland Raiders are saying on social media.

Running back Taiwan Jones

More Hoops Action:

With the Western Conference and Eastern Conference Finals in full swing, players from the Silver and Black have been showing their support for the Golden State Warriors.

Me & momma

A post shared by @taiwanjonesnfl on

Not only have the NBA Playoffs been a hot topic, but the NBA Draft Lottery took place Wednesday and it caught the attention of quarterback Derek Carr.

Back on the Field:

After the conclusion of Rookie Mini-Camp, the rookies had some time away, but are now back with the rest of the team.

Rookie defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes recently shared a photo of him back in 2012, and who else is in the photo? Fellow Raiders defensive tackle Darius Latham, funny how things work out.

Now that's a throwback in 2012! #TheOpening #tbt

A post shared by EDDIE VANDERDOES (@eddiev_47) on

ICYMI:

