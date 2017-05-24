Raiders Round-Up: The Team Goes Golfing And Richard Gets Hitched

Check out what the Oakland Raiders were up to this week on social media.

Quarterback Derek Carr , Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing, & Calvin Johnson, Jr.

Raiders hit the links:

The Silver and Black hit the golf course the other day to do a little teammate bonding, and special guest Calvin Johnson, Jr., joined in on the action.

First round in over a year! Had a great time out there with these two and Coach Moore! @calvinjohnsonjr @coachtd pic.twitter.com/7Jacuq6Lkw — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) May 25, 2017

Our teams tied on the Par 3 course today. And he had the closer putt for the tie breaker  HOW @DATS_KELLZOCHO — KJ (@kj_brent) May 24, 2017

I guess those days of going to the golf course with pops and only putting paid off  https://t.co/SU8Uuxi4Ky — marquel lee (@DATS_KELLZOCHO) May 24, 2017

Jalen Richard ties the knot:

The Raiders second-year running back got married to his fiancée Tuesday afternoon, congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Richard!

This happened today  ~ My daddy said, that the first time you fall in love, it changes you forever and no matter how hard you try, that feeling just never goes away. #Mr&MrsRichard‼️ A post shared by Jalen Richard (@spooq_) on May 23, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Todd Downing joins Twitter:

Social media might not be for everyone, but Raiders Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing is no longer a member of this club. Earlier this week, Downing joined the “Twittersphere” and it appears as though there was some friendly peer pressure to join the social network from quarterback Derek Carr.

.@derekcarrqb I finally broke down and joined Twitter. — Todd Downing (@CoachTD) May 23, 2017

#RaiderNation please welcome our Offensive Coordinator to twitter!! @CoachTD

 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) May 23, 2017

