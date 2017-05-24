Raiders Round-Up: The Team Goes Golfing And Richard Gets Hitched

Quarterback
Here’s what the Oakland Raiders have been up to on social media recently.
Raiders hit the links:
The Silver and Black hit the golf course the other day to do a little teammate bonding, and special guest Calvin Johnson, Jr., joined in on the action.
First round in over a year! Had a great time out there with these two and Coach Moore! @calvinjohnsonjr @coachtd pic.twitter.com/7Jacuq6Lkw— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) May 25, 2017
Our teams tied on the Par 3 course today. And he had the closer putt for the tie breaker HOW @DATS_KELLZOCHO— KJ (@kj_brent) May 24, 2017
I guess those days of going to the golf course with pops and only putting paid off https://t.co/SU8Uuxi4Ky— marquel lee (@DATS_KELLZOCHO) May 24, 2017
The Raiders second-year running back got married to his fiancée Tuesday afternoon, congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Richard!
Todd Downing joins Twitter:
Social media might not be for everyone, but Raiders Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing is no longer a member of this club. Earlier this week, Downing joined the “Twittersphere” and it appears as though there was some friendly peer pressure to join the social network from quarterback Derek Carr.
.@derekcarrqb I finally broke down and joined Twitter.— Todd Downing (@CoachTD) May 23, 2017
#RaiderNation please welcome our Offensive Coordinator to twitter!! @CoachTD— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) May 23, 2017
