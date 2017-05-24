 

Raiders Round-Up: The Team Goes Golfing And Richard Gets Hitched

Check out what the Oakland Raiders were up to this week on social media.

Quarterback Derek Carr, Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing, & Calvin Johnson, Jr.

Raiders hit the links:

The Silver and Black hit the golf course the other day to do a little teammate bonding, and special guest Calvin Johnson, Jr., joined in on the action.

Jalen Richard ties the knot:

The Raiders second-year running back got married to his fiancée Tuesday afternoon, congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Richard!

Todd Downing joins Twitter:

Social media might not be for everyone, but Raiders Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing is no longer a member of this club. Earlier this week, Downing joined the “Twittersphere” and it appears as though there was some friendly peer pressure to join the social network from quarterback Derek Carr.

