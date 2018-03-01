Raiders Sign Cornerback Rashaan Melvin

Free Agent Tracker

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent CB Rashaan Melvin , the club announced Friday.

Melvin joins the Silver and Black for his sixth NFL season in 2018. After spending his first three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots, he joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 and was with Indianapolis for the past two years. Over his career, Melvin has played in 37 games with 21 starts, totaling 118 tackles (98 solo), three interceptions, 21 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Last season, the 6-foot-2, 196-pound cornerback started in all 10 appearances, totaling 36 tackles (30), three interceptions and 13 passes defensed.

A native of Waukegan, Ill., Melvin played in 41 games for Northern Illinois, making 27 starts and totaling 172 tackles (117), six interceptions, 35 passes defensed and one forced fumble. His 35 career passes defensed stand as the second-most in school history, while the 17 recorded during his senior year led the Mid-Atlantic Conference and set a single-season school record.