The Raiders have signed defensive end Max Valles to the practice squad, the club announced Tuesday.

The Raiders have signed defensive end Max Valles to the practice squad, the club announced Tuesday.

Valles was originally signed to the practice squad September 4, before being released September 8.

The former Virginia Cavalier was drafted by the Silver and black in the sixth round (No. 179 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Prior to the returning to the Raiders, he spent time with the Buffalo Bills on both their practice squad and active roster.