Raiders Sign S Marcus McWilson

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed undrafted free agent S Marcus McWilson, the club announced Monday. McWilson signs with the team following participation in the team’s rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis from May 5-7.

McWilson appeared in 41 games over four seasons (2013-16) at Kentucky. His career totals include 173 tackles (81 solo), four interceptions, four passes defensed, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. A native of Youngstown, Ohio, the 6-foot, 198-pounder attended Cardinal Mooney High School in his hometown.