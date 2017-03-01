Raiders Sign Seventh-Round Pick RB Elijah Hood

Running Back Elijah Hood

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed seventh-round draft pick RB Elijah Hood, the club announced Friday.

Hood was selected 242nd overall by the Raiders in last month’s draft. He played in 34 games with 25 starts over three years at North Carolina, totaling 2,580 yards on 431 carries (6.0 avg.) with 29 touchdowns and added 38 receptions for 204 yards (5.4 avg.). The six-foot, 230-pounder finished sixth in UNC history with 29 career touchdowns. He also ranks ninth in school history with 2,580 career rushing yards.

As a junior, the Charlotte, N.C., native rushed for 858 yards on 145 attempts (5.9 avg.) with eight touchdowns and set career highs in receptions (25) and receiving yards (142). In 2015, he recorded the second most rushing yards in school history with 1,463 on 219 carries (6.7 avg.), adding 17 scores as a sophomore.