Raiders Sign WR Seth Roberts To Two-Year Extension

The Oakland Raiders have signed WR Seth Roberts to a two-year contract extension through 2019, the club announced Wednesday.

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed WR Seth Roberts to a two-year contract extension through 2019, the club announced Wednesday.

Roberts originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May 2014 out of West Alabama. After spending his rookie season on the team’s practice squad, Roberts has played in all 32 games and made 11 starts over the last two seasons, and totaled 70 receptions for 877 yards (12.5 avg.) and 10 touchdowns.

Since earning a spot in the team’s receiving corps in 2015, Roberts leads the NFL with four game-winning touchdowns (Sept. 20, 2015 vs. Baltimore, Nov. 29, 2015 at Tennessee, Sept. 11, 2016 at New Orleans and Oct. 30, 2016 at Tampa Bay). The Raiders are also 9-0 in games when Roberts records a touchdown reception.

In his first season of action in 2015, Roberts posted 32 receptions for 480 yards and five touchdowns. His five touchdowns ranked third on the team and are tied for fifth most by an undrafted player in a single season in franchise history.

Roberts set a career high with 38 receptions in 2016, adding 397 receiving yards and five touchdowns. With his five touchdown receptions last year, Roberts became just the third undrafted receiver (Clem Daniels and James Jett) in franchise history to post at least five receiving touchdowns in multiple seasons.

A native of Moultrie, Ga., Roberts played two seasons at West Alabama after transferring from Pearl River Community College in Hattiesburg, Miss. Over two years at West Alabama, the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder posted 62 receptions for 1,169 yards and 13 touchdowns.