Raiders Terminate Vested Veteran Jenkins, Waive Mickens

Linebacker Jelani Jenkins has been terminated from the Reserve/Injured List, and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens has been waived.

After spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, Jenkins signed with the Silver and Black in March as an unrestricted free agent; Mickens was signed by the team as an undrafted free agent in May 2016, and spent the 2016 season on the Raiders practice squad.