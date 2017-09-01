Tell The Truth Tuesday: Raiders Reflect On Win Over Titans

Even though the Oakland Raiders prevailed on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, they're not satisfied, and are determined to continue improving.

When Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio arrived three years ago, he implemented a plan, and part of that plan included the implementation of “Tell the Truth Tuesdays.” Following each game, players and coaches reflect on the miscues and areas of improvement, and open up about how they can enhance their productivity on the field.

Even though the Silver and Black walked away from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., with a 26-16 win, Del Rio and his players aren’t content. The Raiders have big aspirations, and are aware that in order to get there, there’s a lot of work left to be done.

Here are some of the best quotes from this week’s edition of Tell the Truth Tuesday.

Head Coach Jack Del Rio

“There are things we have to do better. It was good, not great. It was good not great, you know? Again, there are things to correct and do better as we go forward. There were definitely some bright spots.”

Tight End Jared Cook

“It felt good just being able to keep the chains moving, getting some big first down conversions, and keeping us on the field. It felt good, it felt like me and [quarterback] Derek [Carr’s] rapport, something we were working on all offseason, kind of showed and paid off.”

“I don’t think you should ever be satisfied, I feel like we left a lot of plays out there, and we can get better. Just small things that we need to clean up as an offense.”

Left Tackle Donald Penn

“A lot of stuff I’ve got to fix personally, but to get out there and get a win, and come out strong as a team that’s good momentum.”

Safety Reggie Nelson

“The communication definitely was good Sunday, and we didn’t get off the field as much as we wanted to on third down. I think that [by] us continuing to work at it, we want to get off the field every third down if we want to. Just continue to give ‘DC’ [ Derek Carr ] back the ball as much as we can. I think that’s one of our goals this week, continue to get better and be even better than we were last week on third down.”

Linebacker Cory James

“I feel like our mindset every day is to get better, and improve on what we need to improve on. This week coming up is just another game that we can improve on from our mistakes from last week.”