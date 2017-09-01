What The Opponents Are Saying: Titans Recap Loss To Raiders

Following the Oakland Raiders triumph over the Tennessee Titans, here's what the opponents had to say.

1-0.

The Oakland Raiders started the 2017 season on a high note with a victory over a tough AFC opponent in the Tennessee Titans. The Silver and Black had more total yards than the Titans (359), owned the time of possession battle (31:39), and tallied more first downs (22), which ultimately led to a 26-16 win.

Following the Titans defeat, members of their team spoke with the media about the loss; here’s what the opponents had to say.

Head Coach Mike Mularkey

During his postgame presser, Mularkey praised the Raiders for their effort on the field Sunday.

“I give credit to the Raiders, putting us in our place and beat us. To me it’s two good football teams that played today. I thought it was going to be a close game; it was a close game.”

He commented on Titans rookie cornerback Adoree Jackson facing Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper .

“You’re going against one of the best in the league in your very first start in the NFL. It’s good for you. There’s nothing but good that will come from it.”

Quarterback Marcus Mariota

The former University of Oregon Duck plainly stated the Titans weren’t able to get it done in the red zone.

“It just came down to the fact that when we got down in the red zone, we didn’t score. I’ve got to give credit to Oakland’s defense. They made a couple plays down there when we didn’t and I don’t think that has anything to do with the receiving corps.”

Tight end Delanie Walker

Walker shared how the Raiders were able to limit their offense in the second half.

“You know, they probably changed some things when they went in at halftime. We change things. Again, the Raiders played better than us today and that is why they won and they probably made some changes in the secondary to stop us.”

Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey

Casey reflected on the Titans loss, and expressed his disappointment.

“Really frustrating. Coming into game one, knowing you want to help your offense out and give them the ball as much as possible, and they count on us to give them the ball back and we didn’t get it done. It definitely sucks, and it is not the way we wanted to come out and play this game. We couldn’t get them off the field to give our offense the chance.”

Linebacker Brian Orakpo

The nine-year veteran thought Marshawn Lynch made some crucial plays for the Silver and Black.

“Marshawn (Lynch) made some key runs and able to keep the drives alive. Two good teams really going at it, battling. It was a great game throughout, they made more plays than we did towards the end.”