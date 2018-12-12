2020 NFL Draft to be hosted in Las Vegas

Dec 12, 2018 at 12:36 PM
Draft-Promo-Main-121218

The 85th NFL Draft will take place on April 23-25, 2020 in Las Vegas on and around the iconic Las Vegas Strip, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced today.

The announcement was made in Dallas at the NFL's December meeting following a review of the proposal by the Super Bowl & Major Events Committee and full ownership. This is the result of a comprehensive evaluation process over the past several months of plans submitted by various cities to host the 2020 NFL Draft.

"The NFL Draft is one of the most-anticipated events of the year and we are excited to take it to Las Vegas," said Commissioner Goodell. "We look forward to working with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration of football for our fans, the incoming prospects and partners."

As part of the event, the NFL Draft Experience – a massive free football festival – will enable fans of all teams to participate and test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"The Raiders are very excited for Las Vegas and are proud to help host the 2020 NFL Draft," said Raiders owner Mark Davis. "Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and will provide a tremendous experience for the NFL and its fans."

"We're thrilled to be selected for this special event and cannot wait to show the NFL and the world a true Las Vegas experience for the draft," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). "The eyes of football fans from around the world will be on Las Vegas in 2020, and our resort partners on the Las Vegas Strip will ensure the draft is as entertaining as our destination."

The NFL Draft has grown into one of the biggest and most-anticipated sporting events of the year. The 2018 event set a record as the highest-rated and most-watched Draft ever, eclipsing the previous record set in 2014.

The 2018 Draft marked the first time that the entirety of the event was aired on broadcast television, which helped attract more than 45 million total viewers over the three days of coverage. The event also created tremendous fan engagement across social platforms with the 2018 NFL Draft being the second-most talked about sports event of the year so far, behind only Super Bowl LII.

