Accustomed to carrying a football, Doug Martin is switching up his offseason training

Feb 21, 2019 at 12:08 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
Doug-martin-thumb-022119
Oakland Raiders

If you've made it to the professional level of any sport, chances are you've got some freakish athletic abilities; however, there are the select few who have no business playing anything other than their designated sport.

This isn't the case for Raiders running back Doug Martin.

Martin has shown that he's an explosive and tough runner in the NFL, but this offseason he's taking some time to show he's more than just that.

Wednesday, No. 28 tweeted a video of him swinging from gymnast rings at Venice Beach, and he looked like a natural.

I don't know if we can expect Martin to make an appearance on the 2020 USA Olympic team, but if he ever decided to enter a competition he might perform well.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who will the Raiders select at No. 22?

The draft is just around the corner, which means the first edition of our 2022 Mock Draft Tracker is here.
news

Madden family announces list of speakers for John Madden Public Memorial

In addition, there will be video tributes as well as musical performances at RingCentral Coliseum on February 14th in honor of the late NFL legend.
news

How to Watch NFL Honors: Cliff Branch, Richard Seymour on verge of Hall of Fame

The show includes the announcement of the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide and the reveal of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Just Two Kids From Ohio: 'Kindred spirits' McDaniels and Ziegler continue to build upon decades of friendship

The duo have a few roster areas they'll need to address, but one thing the two won't lack in their quest to improve the Silver and Black is chemistry.
Advertising