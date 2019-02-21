Accustomed to carrying a football, Doug Martin is switching up his offseason training

If you've made it to the professional level of any sport, chances are you've got some freakish athletic abilities; however, there are the select few who have no business playing anything other than their designated sport.
This isn't the case for Raiders running back Doug Martin.
Martin has shown that he's an explosive and tough runner in the NFL, but this offseason he's taking some time to show he's more than just that.
Wednesday, No. 28 tweeted a video of him swinging from gymnast rings at Venice Beach, and he looked like a natural.
I don't know if we can expect Martin to make an appearance on the 2020 USA Olympic team, but if he ever decided to enter a competition he might perform well.