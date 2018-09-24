Baker Mayfield officially named as Cleveland's starting quarterback against the Raiders

It's official.

The No. 1 overall pick – and reigning Heisman Trophy winner – Baker Mayfield has been named as the Cleveland Browns starter for their Week 4 matchup against the Oakland Raiders.

Monday morning the Browns announced that Mayfield would be taking over as the team's starting quarterback, after making his NFL debut Thursday night against the New York Jets. Head Coach Hue Jackson addressed the media and informed them that the rookie would step in as the starter, and Tyrod Taylor would become the backup.

"As you know opportunities to play quarterback in the National Football League comes in a lot of different ways," Jackson said. "I informed the group this morning that we're going to start Baker Mayfield, and Tyrod would be the backup if healthy."

Mayfield's first career start will come at his head coach's former stomping grounds. Hue Jackson is returning to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum after coaching in Oakland for two seasons – one year was spent as the head coach – and look to build on the Browns' first win since 2016. After starting Thursday's game against the New York Jets initially on the sideline, Mayfield entered the game late in the second quarter, and drove down field quickly to put up three points. The former Oklahoma Sooner went on to throw for 201 yards, and give the Browns their long-awaited win.

"Baker has worked extremely hard," Jackson added. "Put himself in position to be the backup, and obviously in this game was able to go out and play well. He nailed it."