Biekert Joins Raiders Coach Staff

"It is great to be back and to wear the Silver and Black again," said Biekert. "Being a Raider is something that my family and I have always been proud of and love. Now I have the opportunity once again to contribute to the greatness of the Raiders."
Drafted by the Raiders in the seventh round out of Colorado in 1993, Biekert never missed a regular season game in 11 seasons, seeing action in 176 league contests with 155 starts. His career totals included 16 sacks, seven interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. Biekert also played in six postseason games with the Silver and Black, starting the 2000 AFC Championship Game at middle linebacker and racking up a game-high 16 tackles in the "Tuck Game" against the Patriots.