Biekert Joins Raiders Coach Staff

Former linebacker Greg Biekert joined the Raiders coaching staff several weeks ago as an assistant coach on defense. Biekert, who played 11 seasons in the NFL including nine with the Silver and Black, may be best remembered for recovering Tom Brady's fumble in the "Tuck Game" against the Former linebacker Greg Biekert joined the Raiders coaching staff several weeks ago as an assistant coach on defense. Biekert, who played 11 seasons in the NFL including nine with the Silver and Black, may be best remembered for recovering Tom Brady's fumble in the "Tuck Game" against the New England Patriots

"It is great to be back and to wear the Silver and Black again," said Biekert. "Being a Raider is something that my family and I have always been proud of and love. Now I have the opportunity once again to contribute to the greatness of the Raiders."