Congressman Jim Costa honors Tom Flores, urges his Hall of Fame induction

Flores' chances of being inducted in Canton are better than they've ever been this season. Last month, he officially became a finalist , and the vote that could put him over the top comes in February.

To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Flores must receive the same 80 percent voting support by the entire 48-member Selection Committee on "Selection Saturday." The Hall's Selection Committee, at its annual meeting to be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Tampa, Fla., will consider 18 finalists, including a Senior (Drew Pearson, also named Tuesday), a Coach (Flores) and a Contributor (to be named Tuesday, Aug. 25), and 15 Modern-Era Finalists (to be determined from a preliminary list announced on September 16; trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January).