Congressman Jim Costa honors Tom Flores, urges his Hall of Fame induction

It was reported in late January that the fight to get Tom Flores inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was headed all the way to Washington D.C.
On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Costa made good on his word. During General Speeches on the floor of the House of Representatives, Costa honored Coach Flores and used his time to highlight the career achievements of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist.
Watch:
Flores' chances of being inducted in Canton are better than they've ever been this season. Last month, he officially became a finalist, and the vote that could put him over the top comes in February.
More on that:
To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Flores must receive the same 80 percent voting support by the entire 48-member Selection Committee on "Selection Saturday." The Hall's Selection Committee, at its annual meeting to be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Tampa, Fla., will consider 18 finalists, including a Senior (Drew Pearson, also named Tuesday), a Coach (Flores) and a Contributor (to be named Tuesday, Aug. 25), and 15 Modern-Era Finalists (to be determined from a preliminary list announced on September 16; trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January).