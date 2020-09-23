Congressman Jim Costa honors Tom Flores, urges his Hall of Fame induction

Sep 23, 2020 at 03:32 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
birthday_flores_032120_07
Las Vegas Raiders
Tom Flores began his career as the first quarterback to don the Silver and Black. He went on to coach two Super Bowl winning seasons for the Raiders in 1981 and 1984.

It was reported in late January that the fight to get Tom Flores inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was headed all the way to Washington D.C.

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Costa made good on his word. During General Speeches on the floor of the House of Representatives, Costa honored Coach Flores and used his time to highlight the career achievements of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist.

Watch:

Flores' chances of being inducted in Canton are better than they've ever been this season. Last month, he officially became a finalist, and the vote that could put him over the top comes in February.

More on that:

To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Flores must receive the same 80 percent voting support by the entire 48-member Selection Committee on "Selection Saturday." The Hall's Selection Committee, at its annual meeting to be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Tampa, Fla., will consider 18 finalists, including a Senior (Drew Pearson, also named Tuesday), a Coach (Flores) and a Contributor (to be named Tuesday, Aug. 25), and 15 Modern-Era Finalists (to be determined from a preliminary list announced on September 16; trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January).

Related Content

Recordando Primer Victoria de Tom Flores
news

Recordando Primer Victoria de Tom Flores

Hace 41 años, Tom Flores lideró a los Raiders por primera ocasión como Entrenador en Jefe en el Coliseo de Los Angeles.
Remembering the first win of Tom Flores' legendary career as the Raiders' head coach
news

Remembering the first win of Tom Flores' legendary career as the Raiders' head coach

Forty one years ago, Tom Flores stepped on the field of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time as the Raiders Head Coach.
Sixty years ago, the first-year Oakland Raiders got their circus start in Santa Cruz
news

Sixty years ago, the first-year Oakland Raiders got their circus start in Santa Cruz

Six decades ago this summer a group of misfits from all parts of the country assembled in town, a vacation destination in Northern California, in an attempt to achieve football glory.
Speed Kills: Inside the long legacy Henry Ruggs III joins
news

Speed Kills: Inside the long legacy Henry Ruggs III joins

He's far from the first fastest man in football to join the Silver and Black.
In His Own Words: Malcolm Barnwell shares his NFL journey as a seventh-round pick
news

In His Own Words: Malcolm Barnwell shares his NFL journey as a seventh-round pick

The Raiders selected wide receiver Malcolm Barnwell out of Virginia Union in the 7th round of the 1980 NFL Draft.
Silver and Black continue to be well-represented on nomination list for 'NFL 100 All-Time Team' 
news

Silver and Black continue to be well-represented on nomination list for 'NFL 100 All-Time Team' 

The Raiders continue to be well-represented on the nomination for the 'NFL 100 All-Time Team.'
**G Patrick Omameh**
news

Greatest Moments: 1990 AFC Divisional Playoff

The 12-4 Raiders hosted the 9-7 Cincinnati Bengals in a 1990 AFC Divisional Playoff game January 13, 1991.
**G Patrick Omameh**
news

In His Own Words: Jim Plunkett's journey from backup to Super Bowl MVP

Jim Plunkett took control of the offense after starting QB Dan Pastorini broke his leg in Week 5 of the 1980 NFL season, and it was the beginning of something special.
In His Own Words: Super Bowl XI MVP Fred Biletnikoff
news

In His Own Words: Super Bowl XI MVP Fred Biletnikoff

Fred Biletnikoff caught four passes for 79 yards and set up two touchdowns in the Silver and Black's 32-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.
**G Patrick Omameh**
news

Three Raiders headline College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019

Former Raiders running back Darren McFadden, wide receiver Raghib "Rocket" Ismail, and defensive back Rickey Dixon will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
**G Patrick Omameh**
news

Raiders' John Madden headlines blue-ribbon panel to determine slate for special Centennial Class

Combination of Hall of Fame Selectors, Hall of Famers, Coaches, Football Executives, and Historians make up 25-person committee

Advertising