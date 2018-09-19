Advertising

Wednesday, Sep 19, 2018 04:14 PM

Donald Penn remains focused on perfecting his rhythm at right tackle 

Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Digital Media Producer

Derek Carr has been sacked just twice, and hit a mere four times. The Silver and Black – based on sacks allowed – are tied for the second-best offensive line in the NFL, as far as that metric is concerned. There should be some extra praise for the group considering they went against two of the most aggressive and persistent pass rushes in the NFL to start the season. In Week 1 they were tasked with limiting Rams defensive tackles Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, and during Week 2 they faced the notorious Von Miller.

Keeping Carr upright is the goal, and so far the offensive line has been able to do that. It’s also worth noting that the team has been able to do so while starting a rookie at left tackle, and he’s done an exceptional job. Kolton Miller has been thrown into the line of fire without hesitation, facing some of the best pass rushers in the league. The No. 15 overall pick boasts unique size and athleticism, and as he gains more experience he’ll continue to mature into the Raiders’ left tackle of the future.

“Pretty good. Like I’ve said, we’ve played two really good defenses,” Gruden said when asked about Miller’s production thus far. “We’ve done some really good things upfront quietly.”

Not only is there a new face along the line, but veteran tackle Donald Penn has shifted to right tackle, which would be a major adjustment for any player. For the past 12 years Penn has served on the left side, and making the change this far in his career presented an interesting hurdle he was more than willing to overcome.

“I’m pretty good at it now, the first couple weeks I had to keep flipping the play in my head, but I’m good now, so that’s one less thing I have to worry about,” Penn said Wednesday. “I was getting down [to the line] and I had to keep flipping it in my head, I’m not on the left side no more. You know me, I’m just trying to get my rhythm down, and get my technique down. It’s totally different, I’m a left hander, and I’ve been playing left tackle, so it’s just a big different man.”

The Dolphins defensive front doesn’t consist of Aaron Donald or Von Miller, but the unit has a handful of capable playmakers. Cameron Wake has been a fixture on the Dolphins front for 10 years now, and even at the age of 36 he’s finding ways to be productive. For the last two seasons he’s eclipsed the 10-sack threshold, and in Week 3 he’ll have to beat Penn if he wants to register his first sack of 2018.

“They’re good, they do a good job of rushing the passer,” Penn said. “I’ve played against Cameron Wake a lot, but I’ve never actually played against him because he’s been on the opposite side, so this will be a new challenge for me. They’re doing a good job, they’re playing good, they move around a lot, they’re playing tough. I feel like their front seven are leading that defensive group, so our front five are going to have to do a good job to help us pull this game out and be successful.”

With a pair of relatively young corners lining up against Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson, if Derek Carr can hang in the pocket for extended time the Raiders wide outs should be able to have a productive outing. We’ll see how the Raiders front five hold up against the Dolphins pass rush come Sunday, kickoff is at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

Related Content

Martavis Bryant on his return to the Silver and Black: "I'm comfortable now"
news

Martavis Bryant on his return to the Silver and Black: "I'm comfortable now"

After being released by the Oakland Raiders a little over a week and a half ago, Martavis Bryant is back in the fold.
Johnny Townsend already demonstrating his ability to battle adversity in high-intensity games
news

Johnny Townsend already demonstrating his ability to battle adversity in high-intensity games

The Oakland Raiders rookie punter is handling the changes occurring around him with great maturity.
Jared Cook goes off for career-high 180 receiving yards against former team
news

Jared Cook goes off for career-high 180 receiving yards against former team

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook had a field day against his former team.
The Raiders offense will be ready for the challenge Monday night when they host a tough Rams secondary
news

The Raiders offense will be ready for the challenge Monday night when they host a tough Rams secondary

The Raiders will face Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, among others, Monday night. Two players the Silver and Black are very familiar with.
Saeed Blacknall and Jason Cabinda aren't taking their opportunity on the practice squad for granted
news

Saeed Blacknall and Jason Cabinda aren't taking their opportunity on the practice squad for granted

All rookies Saeed Blacknall and Jason Cabinda needed was a chance, and now they've got it.
Tahir Whitehead's random act of kindness earns him a fan for life
news

Tahir Whitehead's random act of kindness earns him a fan for life

Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead recently helped a stranger change his tire.
Rookie linebacker Azeem Victor talks return to the Emerald City: "It's [my] old stomping grounds"
news

Rookie linebacker Azeem Victor talks return to the Emerald City: "It's [my] old stomping grounds"

The Raiders sixth-round pick will be playing just six miles south of Husky Stadium, where he played as a member of the University of Washington football team.
Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie opens up about his decision to join the Silver and Black
news

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie opens up about his decision to join the Silver and Black

The former New York Giant signed with the Raiders less than a week ago, but he's anxious to get some reps in the Silver and Black.
Head Coach Jon Gruden sees safety Erik Harris growing into a leadership role on defense
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden sees safety Erik Harris growing into a leadership role on defense

Raiders safety Erik Harris got the start Friday night against the Packers, and his head coach liked what he saw.
Safety Marcus Gilchrist returns to action, and DC Paul Guenther shares his thoughts on the Raiders secondary
news

Safety Marcus Gilchrist returns to action, and DC Paul Guenther shares his thoughts on the Raiders secondary

In his return to the field, Marcus Gilchrist spoke with the media Tuesday about the importance of seeing extended reps in the preseason.
Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces from Green Bay
news

Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces from Green Bay

The former Green Bay Packer spent nine seasons with the team, totaling 7,848 receiving yards, and 69 touchdowns.

Advertising