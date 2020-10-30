Expert Game Picks: Raiders head to Cleveland to face explosive Browns

The Raiders head to Cleveland to take on QB Baker Mayfield and the Browns this Sunday. With a chance to get over .500 once again, the Raiders will face a dynamic Browns team that features an impressive run game and a ball-hawking defense. The Raiders look to get their run game back on track after their Week 7 loss to the Bucs. The Browns head into Sunday after a 37-34 victory over the Bengals.
Let's take a look at who the experts are picking:
Introducing Raiders Stat Showdown, powered by DraftKings. Play for free and make your predictions for Week 8.
Raiders Stat Showdown
Share in $1,000 worth of Raider Image gift cards every week if you get the top score.
The player who accumulates the most total points across the entire season will win a VIP Pro Bowl Experience and tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Terms and conditions apply