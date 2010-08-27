Final Camp Notebook

Aug 27, 2010 at 03:29 AM
082710-notebook.jpg

Wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal and the Raiders receiver corps pose for a photo on the last day of Raiders Training Camp 2010. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

After an exhausting, but successful four weeks The Oakland Raiders completed Training Camp 2010 in Napa, Calif., with a morning practice. Looking forward to the match up against Bay Area rival, the San Francisco 49ers, in their first home preseason game, the players left training camp in high spirits. Finally able to return to their own beds and the comfort of their homes, the Raiders were excited to leave camp and get back into their regular season routines. With Bay Area bragging rights on the line and the first opportunity to play in front of the Raider Nation, veteran CB Nnamdi Asomugha and T Mario Henderson relish the Battle of the Bay.

"I think it's a big deal," said Asomugha. "It's a big deal every year because you're playing against a team that's right across the bridge so you want to have those bragging rights. But I think it's a bigger deal this year because it's a team we're actually going to play during the season." The Raiders will travel across the Bay to Candlestick Park to play the 49ers in Week 6 of the regular season. "You always want to make an impression when you play them the first time so the next time you play them they have that on their minds," Asomugha continued. "So I think it's going to be a big deal for both teams."

Head Coach Tom Cable also believes the match up is important, not only to evaluate the Raiders talent, but because of the known rivalry. "It's your next door neighbor. We all live right there together so there is a part of that that's important to all of us," Cable explained.

Henderson sees The Battle of the Bay as reminiscent of his earlier days playing football. "It goes back to those college days and high school days of always playing against your cross-town rivals. It's a good feeling. It's bragging rights. You go out to your restaurants, you go to the stores, and they serve us before they serve the 49ers, stuff like that. Plus it's good competition," said Henderson.

Approaching their first home game of the 2010 campaign, the Raiders look forward to finally being able to showcase their growth as a team to Raiders fans. "It's going to feel good," said Henderson. "We haven't played at home since January 3rd. Normally we split the preseason games one-and-one, but we've had our first two away so now we get to be home. It's going to be a great feeling. I know the fans are excited so I know the environment is going to be pretty good."

Asomugha echoed Henderson's enthusiasm of returning to Oakland. "It's going to be great. It's the first time we can get out there and we can show them what we've been doing, show them how good we've become and the different things we've been working on," said Asomugha. They've seen us in two away games and get victories but the most important thing is to come home and impress the fans that have been waiting for you."

Raiders fans can get their first glimpse of the 2010 Oakland Raiders today at the Raider Nation Celebration at Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland from 4 - 6:00 p.m. The Raiders will open their home schedule with a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers tomorrow at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum at 6:00 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising