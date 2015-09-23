Head Coaching Matchup: Jack Del Rio and Mike Pettine

Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio and Browns Head Coach Mike Pettine
Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio
Hometown:Hayward, Calif.
Head Coaching Record:72-73
Coaching Background:
|1997
|New Orleans Saints
|Assistant Strength Coach
|1998
|New Orleans Saints
|Linebackers
|1999-2001
|Baltimore Ravens
|Linebackers
|2002
|Carolina Panthers
|Defensive Coordinator
|2003-11
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Head Coach
|2012-14
|Denver Broncos
|Defensive Coordinator
|2013 (Wks. 10-13)
|Denver Broncos
|Interim Head Coach
|2015
|Oakland Raiders
|Head Coach
Fun Fact:Head Coach Del Rio was a standout catcher at the University of Southern California and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1981.
Cleveland Browns Head Coach Mike Pettine
Hometown:Doylestown, Pa.
Head Coaching Record:8-10
Coaching Background:
|1988-91
|Central Bucks West HS
|Assistant Coach
|1993-94
|University of Pittsburgh
|Def. Grad. Assistant
|1995-96
|William Tennant HS
|Head Coach
|1997-01
|North Penn HS
|Head Coach
|2002
|Baltimore Ravens
|Coaching and Video Asst.
|2003
|Baltimore Ravens
|Coaching Asst./Quality Control
|2004
|Baltimore Ravens
|Defensive Assistant
|2005-08
|Baltimore Ravens
|Outside Linebackers
|2009-12
|New York Jets
|Defensive Coordinator
|2013
|Buffalo Bills
|Defensive Coordinator
|2014-15
|Cleveland Browns
|Head Coach
Fun Fact:Prior to joining the NFL ranks, Pettine was the head coach at North Penn High School in Towamencin, Pa., from 1997-2001. He led the school to 45 wins in five seasons, including an 11-2 record in 1999. He also served as the head coach for two years at William Tennent High School in Warminster, Pa., where he led the team to a school-record nine wins in 1996.
Both head coaches served linebackers coaches for the Baltimore Ravens under Brian Billick – Head Coach Del Rio from 1999-2001 and Head Coach Pettine from 2005-08.**