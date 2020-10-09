Josh Jacobs expresses 'surreal feeling' to bring his family back together

With his dad settled into his new home, Josh is ready to find a home of his own in Las Vegas, but hasn't been able to find the right one just yet. The Raiders' star running back needs something that can accommodate his family for when they come to visit him, and he's hoping to find it soon.

"It's got to have at least four bedrooms and at least four bathrooms," Jacobs said. "My family likes to come to the games and they'll want to stay with me, and that's kind of my way of kind of keeping the family vibe and the energy around."

At 22 years old, Jacobs is grateful to be in the position he's in and he hopes to use it to bring his family back together.