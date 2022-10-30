Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 Inactives vs. New Orleans Saints

The Silver and Black face the New Orleans Saints in just 90 minutes.
Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
RB Brittain Brown
LB Jayon Brown
T Jackson Barton
TE Darren Waller
DT Matthew Butler
DE Tashawn Bower
