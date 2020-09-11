Marcel Reece Returns

"I Am Excited To Announce That Marcel Reece Will Be Joining The Las Vegas Raiders Executive Team
As A Senior Advisor To The Owner And President.. In This Role He Will Be Reporting Directly To Myself
And Team President Marc Badain. Marcel Will Also Help To Develop, Implement And Manage Many Of The
Exciting Programs We Have In Store As We Begin A New Era In Las Vegas.
Welcome Home Marcel !!!"
-Mark Davis-
"Four years ago I wrote a letter addressing Raider Nation and closed it with.... 'this is not good bye, but see you later'....well later is here! I am honored to take on this new challenge with the Raiders organization and look forward to bringing a different perspective to the table. We have the opportunity for a fresh start in a new city and this is the right time for new creative ways of thinking", said Reece. "I have seen the commitment by management to evolve the culture and take the club in new directions. I am extremely excited to be a part of that evolution. I am committed to bringing the same passion and excellence off the field that I had on the field in my eight seasons with this organizations."
-Marcel Reece-
Team President Marc Badain says: "When Marcel joined the Raider family in 2008, he had an immediate impact on the field, in the locker room and in the community. We are thrilled Marcel is returning to the organization and know that his energy, passion and fresh perspective will have that same impact off the field as we face new challenges and create new opportunities together."
Reece began his professional football career in 2008 playing eight seasons with the Raiders, making him the longest tenured player on the team at that time. Though Marcel entered the NFL as a wide receiver, He made a smooth transition to the fullback position. Due to his catching ability and breakaway speed, Marcel was known across the league as a "Matchup Nightmare." Throughout his career, he earned a host of accolades including being voted a four-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro. But the two accomplishments most important to Marcel were being voted by his teammates the NFLPA player representative and team captain five of his eight seasons with the Raiders. His post-professional football career saw Reece spend time as an on-air personality with the NFL Network.