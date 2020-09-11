Marcel Reece Returns

"Four years ago I wrote a letter addressing Raider Nation and closed it with.... 'this is not good bye, but see you later'....well later is here! I am honored to take on this new challenge with the Raiders organization and look forward to bringing a different perspective to the table. We have the opportunity for a fresh start in a new city and this is the right time for new creative ways of thinking", said Reece. "I have seen the commitment by management to evolve the culture and take the club in new directions. I am extremely excited to be a part of that evolution. I am committed to bringing the same passion and excellence off the field that I had on the field in my eight seasons with this organizations."

-Marcel Reece-

Team President Marc Badain says: "When Marcel joined the Raider family in 2008, he had an immediate impact on the field, in the locker room and in the community. We are thrilled Marcel is returning to the organization and know that his energy, passion and fresh perspective will have that same impact off the field as we face new challenges and create new opportunities together."