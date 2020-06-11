Thursday, Jun 11, 2020 12:16 PM

Maxx Crosby discusses advocating for change on 'The Lefkoe Show'

As protests against social injustice have increased throughout the country, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been an outspoken member of the team, advocating for justice within our country.

Thursday, Crosby appeared on The Lefkoe Show to discuss why it's been so important to share his voice.

Crosby details how he grew up in LaPeer, Mich., which is a predominantly white area, but moved to Dallas and experienced a more "multi-cultural" atmosphere. His upbringing has compelled him to speak out against the racial injustice that's occurred, and he feels obligated to do his part.

"I'm must trying to be a good teammate and trying to have open ears, and helping out any way I can," Crosby explained. "I wasn't raised that way, I've seen it all, and [racial injustice] is definitely a problem. People kind of just turn their cheek to it, and it's always been there, and everyone knows it, but no one has really stepped up. It's finally kind of happening, it's awesome to see. Every league is kind of addressing it and it's cool."

Over the last couple of months, Crosby has stepped up in the community, donating meals to hospitals, and now advocating for change. Fellow Raiders, Jason Witten and Tyrell Williams have also tried to create positive change.

You can watch the full episode of The Lefkoe Show, featuring Crosby, here.

Related Content

In Her Own Words: Raiderette Taylor bids farewell
news

In Her Own Words: Raiderette Taylor bids farewell

"Even though I will deeply miss being a part of this team, I feel so content knowing that I was able to have the same impact on the rookies my last four years that my vets had on me during my rookie season."
Jason Witten takes part in local roundtable on affecting positive change
news

Jason Witten takes part in local roundtable on affecting positive change

The tight end met with leaders in Las Vegas to discuss mentorship, community outreach and more.
Isaiah Johnson's arduous rookie season wasn't expected, but it was what he needed
news

Isaiah Johnson's arduous rookie season wasn't expected, but it was what he needed

After fracturing his face, Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson is mentally and physically prepared for his second season in the Silver and Black.
KTNV partners with Las Vegas Raiders to air Monday Night Football game, weekly series
news

KTNV partners with Las Vegas Raiders to air Monday Night Football game, weekly series

KTNV ABC 13 Action News in Las Vegas is proud to partner with the Las Vegas Raiders on a series of broadcast and digital coverage of the team's inaugural season in its new home.

Advertising