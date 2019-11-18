NFL announces schedule changes for Week 13 (December 1)

Nov 18, 2019 at 08:59 AM
Generic-NFL
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The NFL announced today scheduling changes for Week 13 on Sunday, December 1.

Oakland at Kansas City has moved from 1:00 PM ET on CBS to 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Cleveland at Pittsburgh has moved from 4:25 PM ET on CBS to 1:00 PM ET on CBS.

