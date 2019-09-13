Oakland Raiders Coaches of the Week: Week 1

Each week on Raiders.com, a coach from the Oakland and Las Vegas areas will be chosen as the Coach of the Week, and each will be awarded with a $1,000 donation to the school's football program. Before the Oakland Raiders welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to town, let's honor a pair of coaches of the week, presented by Gatorade.

Oakland

Keith Minor, from Encinal High School in Alameda, was named The Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week". The Jets completed its second consecutive shutout by winning 58-0. The Jets have started the season 2-0. Follow the Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week" program on www.raiders.com.

Las Vegas