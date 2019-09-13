Oakland Raiders Coaches of the Week: Week 1

Sep 12, 2019 at 05:10 PM
cotw-main-091219

Each week on Raiders.com, a coach from the Oakland and Las Vegas areas will be chosen as the Coach of the Week, and each will be awarded with a $1,000 donation to the school's football program. Before the Oakland Raiders welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to town, let's honor a pair of coaches of the week, presented by Gatorade.

Oakland

Keith Minor, from Encinal High School in Alameda, was named The Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week". The Jets completed its second consecutive shutout by winning 58-0. The Jets have started the season 2-0. Follow the Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week" program on www.raiders.com.

Las Vegas

Vernon Brown, from Foothill High School in Las Vegas, was named The Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week". The Falcons held on in the final seconds for a 29-27 home win. The Falcons have started the season 2-0. Follow the Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week" program on www.raiders.com.

Related Content

news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare host teens from Candlelighters at Allegiant Stadium

Daniel Carlson, Chase Garbers, Andre James and Luke Masterson joined the teens in activities that included tie-dying Raiders t-shirts to represent the colors associated with multiple forms of cancer.

news

Raiders support annual 'National Night Out'

Tashawn Bower joined with members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Bolden Area Command to engage with the community at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park, where the Silver and Black conducted a Raiders Junior Training Camp.

news

Darren Waller awarded Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP

The tight end continues to use his inspiring story as a motivator for others, recently sharing his experiences with 400 service men and women at Nellis Air Force Base.

news

Raiders commemorate 1 October, recognize first responders

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted 300 first responders at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday night in appreciation for the valiant efforts they display every day.

news

Las Vegas Raiders players lead elementary school students at football camp in advance of Silver & Black Flag League kickoff

For the second consecutive year, the Las Vegas Raiders are teaming up with the City of Las Vegas Parks & Recreation to conduct a youth flag football league for Las Vegas area youth.

news

Las Vegas Raiders encourage voter registration, participation

There is no offseason for democracy.

news

Raiders encourage Robert L. Taylor Elementary students to engage in physical activity

Raiders players Andrew Billings, Duron Harmon and Mack Hollins led students through various stretch, warmup and cool down routines, football drills and games.

news

Raiders hold Junior Training Camp at Child Haven Emergency Shelter

Raider Rusher and the Raiderettes led the participants through football drills, encouraged them to be active at least 60 minutes a day and spoke about the importance of healthy eating.

news

Lifelong Raiders fan attends her first ever NFL game at 93 years old

Helen Emerson, along with her daughter, got their first taste of live NFL action last Friday during the Raiders' preseason finale.

news

Raiders assist Las Vegas students with back-to-school haircuts, beautician services

Complimentary haircuts and hairstyling of the student's choice as well as manicure, pedicure and salon services were part of the five-day event, the charges of which were covered by the Raiders.

news

How Las Vegas got a 'Cliff Branch Drive' decades before the Raiders came to town

The strange story of a street in Henderson, Nevada, that shares the name of the Raiders' inbound Hall of Famer.

news

Raiders host local community organizations at Training Camp

For the second straight year, the Raiders invited more than 1,300 guests from select Las Vegas community organizations to watch practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Advertising