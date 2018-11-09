Oakland Raiders Coaches of the Week - Week 10

The Oakland Raiders are back at the Coliseum for Week 10, but before they face the Los Angeles Chargers we're announcing the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week, presented by Gatorade. Each week on Raiders.com, a coach from the Oakland and Las Vegas areas will be awarded with a $1,000 donation to the school's football program.
Here are your two Coaches of the Week:
OAKLAND
Jordan Seiden, from Skyline High School, was named The Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week". The Titans rebounded from a tough loss to score a shutout by win 18-0. The win gave the Titans their 4th win of the season (4-5). Follow the Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week" program on www.raiders.com.
LAS VEGAS
Abraham Gonzalez, from Mojave High School, was named The Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week". The Rattlers scored a game deciding touchdown late in the 4th quarter to secure a 20-17 road victory. The win clinched a playoff berth for the Rattlers (4-6). Follow the Oakland Raiders High School "Coach of the Week" program on www.raiders.com.