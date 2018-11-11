Oakland Raiders Inactives Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 11, 2018 at 11:35 AM
2018InactivesWeek10_2560x1440 (1)

We've passed the halfway point of the season, and the Oakland Raiders will kick off Week 10 against a division rival. It's the series finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the first game between the two teams resulted in a 26-10 Raiders loss. The Chargers are riding a five-game winning streak, so we'll see if the Silver and Black can end it today. Division games always mean a little extra, and while the Raiders might be 1-7, they won't give up, especially against the Chargers.

Here are the inactive players for Sunday's game:

WR Marcell Ateman

DE Fadol Brown

DE Kony Ealy

T Justin Murray

G/T Denver Kirkland

LB Emmanuel Lamur

OL Ian Silberman

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 Inactives vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 11, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 10 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 10, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 Inactives vs. New York Giants

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 9, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Inactives vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 7, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 6 Inactives vs. Denver Broncos

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 6, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Inactives vs. Chicago Bears

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 5, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 4, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 Inactives vs. Miami Dolphins

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 3, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 Inactives vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 2, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 17 Inactives vs. Denver Broncos

Before the Raiders take the field in Week 17, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 Inactives vs. Miami Dolphins

Before the Raiders take the field at Allegiant Stadium, view the inactive players for tonight's game.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Before the Raiders take the field at Allegiant Stadium, view the inactive players for tonight's game.
Advertising