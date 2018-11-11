Oakland Raiders Inactives Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

We've passed the halfway point of the season, and the Oakland Raiders will kick off Week 10 against a division rival. It's the series finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the first game between the two teams resulted in a 26-10 Raiders loss. The Chargers are riding a five-game winning streak, so we'll see if the Silver and Black can end it today. Division games always mean a little extra, and while the Raiders might be 1-7, they won't give up, especially against the Chargers.