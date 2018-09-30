Oakland Raiders Inactives Week 4 vs Cleveland Browns

The Oakland Raiders need a win, and Sunday afternoon they'll get the opportunity to chalk one up.

Raider Nation will need to let their voices be heard as they welcome Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. In his first career start at the NFL level, the rookie has a lot to learn, and it'll be up to the defense (and the fans) to make him uncomfortable in the pocket.

For Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, he'll look to continue his efficient play by stretching the field against a relatively young Browns secondary. Second year safety Jabrill Peppers and rookie Denzel Ward have started 2018 strong, so we'll see how DC can exploit some matchups.