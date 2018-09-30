Oakland Raiders Inactives Week 4 vs Cleveland Browns

Sep 30, 2018 at 11:33 AM
2018InactivesWeek4_2560x1440

The Oakland Raiders need a win, and Sunday afternoon they'll get the opportunity to chalk one up.

Raider Nation will need to let their voices be heard as they welcome Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. In his first career start at the NFL level, the rookie has a lot to learn, and it'll be up to the defense (and the fans) to make him uncomfortable in the pocket.

For Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, he'll look to continue his efficient play by stretching the field against a relatively young Browns secondary. Second year safety Jabrill Peppers and rookie Denzel Ward have started 2018 strong, so we'll see how DC can exploit some matchups.

Prior to the game's 1:05 p.m. PT kickoff, here are the players listed on the injury report.

LB Shilique Calhoun
DL Tank Carradine
T T.J. Clemmings
S Karl Joseph
WR Brandon LaFell
T Justin Murray
RB DeAndré Washington

