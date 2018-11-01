Oakland Raiders Inactives Week 9 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Oakland Raiders are just an hour and a half away from taking the field on primetime television. The Silver and Black will face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football for the "Battle of the Bay." It's the first time the two teams have met since 2014, and the Raiders hold the all-time record at 7-6. The Niners have been plagued with injuries this season, and against the Raiders they'll start the team's third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens. It's his first career start, we'll see if he can handle the bright lights.