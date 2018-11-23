Oakland Raiders Injury Report Week 12: Hall and Nelson Questionable for Week 12 clash in Baltimore

Here are the players listed on the Raiders' Week 12 Injury Report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Martavis Bryant
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|CB
|Gareon Conley
|Groin
|Full
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|CB
|Leon Hall
|Back
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|WR
|Dwayne Harris
|Foot
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Pectoral
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|S
|Karl Joseph
|Ribs
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|--
|RB
|Doug Martin
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|T
|Kolton Miller
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|WR
|Jordy Nelson
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|G/T
|Kelechi Osemele
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|DE
|Frostee Rucker
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|CB
|Daryl Worley
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
Here are the players listed on the Ravens' Week 12 Injury Report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|QB
|Joe Flacco
|Right Hip
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|T
|James Hurst
|Back
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|DB/LB
|Anthony Levine
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|S
|Eric Weddle
|Not Injury Rel.
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|--
|G
|Marshal Yanda
|Not Injury Rel.
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|--
|CB
|Tavon Young
|Groin
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|LB
|Tim Williams
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|WR
|John Brown
|Not injury rel.
|(not listed)
|Did not part.
|Full
|--
|RB
|Alex Collins
|Foot
|(not listed)
|Did not part.
|Full
|Questionable
|G
|Alex Lewis
|Shoulder
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|CB
|Brandon Carr
|Not Injury rel.
|(not listed)
|(not listed)
|Did not part.
|--
|CB
|Jimmy Smith
|Not Injury rel.
|(not listed)
|(not listed)
|Did not part.
|--
|LB
|Terrell Suggs
|Not Injury rel.
|(not listed)
|(not listed)
|Did not part.
|--