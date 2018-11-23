Oakland Raiders Injury Report Week 12: Hall and Nelson Questionable for Week 12 clash in Baltimore

Nov 23, 2018 at 12:00 PM
Injury-Report-v3

Here are the players listed on the Raiders' Week 12 Injury Report:

Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
WR Martavis Bryant Knee Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Out
CB Gareon Conley Groin Full Limited Limited --
CB Leon Hall Back Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Questionable
WR Dwayne Harris Foot Full Full Full --
C Rodney Hudson Ankle Limited Limited Limited --
G Gabe Jackson Pectoral Full Full Full --
S Karl Joseph Ribs Limited Limited Full --
RB Doug Martin Ankle Limited Limited Limited --
T Kolton Miller Knee Limited Limited Limited --
WR Jordy Nelson Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
G/T Kelechi Osemele Knee Limited Limited Limited --
DE Frostee Rucker Neck Limited Limited Limited --
CB Daryl Worley Shoulder Limited Limited Limited --

Here are the players listed on the Ravens' Week 12 Injury Report:

Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
QB Joe Flacco Right Hip Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Out
T James Hurst Back Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Out
DB/LB Anthony Levine Ankle Did not part. Did not part. Limited Questionable
S Eric Weddle Not Injury Rel. Did not part. Full Full --
G Marshal Yanda Not Injury Rel. Did not part. Full Full --
CB Tavon Young Groin Did not part. Did not part. Limited Questionable
LB Tim Williams Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable
WR John Brown Not injury rel. (not listed) Did not part. Full --
RB Alex Collins Foot (not listed) Did not part. Full Questionable
G Alex Lewis Shoulder (not listed) Limited Did not part. Questionable
CB Brandon Carr Not Injury rel. (not listed) (not listed) Did not part. --
CB Jimmy Smith Not Injury rel. (not listed) (not listed) Did not part. --
LB Terrell Suggs Not Injury rel. (not listed) (not listed) Did not part. --

