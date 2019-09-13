Oakland Raiders Injury Report Week 2: Conley questionable for Sunday's matchup against Chiefs

Sep 13, 2019 at 12:09 PM
ir-main-091119

Here's a look at the Oakland Raiders Week 2 injury report:

Pos.PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CBGareon ConleyNeckLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
GGabe JacksonKneeDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
DTCorey LiugetKneeLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
LBNicholas MorrowAnkleFullFullFull--
WRJ.J. NelsonAnkleDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
WRTyrell WilliamsIllness(not listed)(not listed)Limited--
PA.J. ColeFoot(not listed)(not listed)LimitedQuestionable

Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs Week 2 injury report:

Pos.PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WRTyreek HillShoulderDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
GJeff AllenThumbFullFullFull--
DEFrank ClarkNeckFullFullFull--
SJordan LucasBackFullFullFull--
QBPatrick MahomesAnkleFullFullFull--
STyrann MathieruShoulderFullFullFull--
TEDeon YedlerAnkleFullFullFull--
TEric FisherGroin(not listed)(not listed)LimitedQuestionable

