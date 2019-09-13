Oakland Raiders Injury Report Week 2: Conley questionable for Sunday's matchup against Chiefs

Here's a look at the Oakland Raiders Week 2 injury report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Gareon Conley
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|DT
|Corey Liuget
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|LB
|Nicholas Morrow
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|WR
|J.J. Nelson
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|WR
|Tyrell Williams
|Illness
|(not listed)
|(not listed)
|Limited
|--
|P
|A.J. Cole
|Foot
|(not listed)
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Questionable
Here's a look at the Kansas City Chiefs Week 2 injury report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|G
|Jeff Allen
|Thumb
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|DE
|Frank Clark
|Neck
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|S
|Jordan Lucas
|Back
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|S
|Tyrann Mathieru
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|TE
|Deon Yedler
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|T
|Eric Fisher
|Groin
|(not listed)
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Questionable