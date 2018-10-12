Oakland Raiders Injury Report Week 6: Osemele and Rucker doubtful for Sunday's game

Oct 12, 2018 at 09:51 AM
Here's the players listed on the Raiders injury report:

Position Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
C Rodney Hudson Ankle Limited Limited Limited --
DT Maurice Hurst Shoulder Limited Limited Limited --
G Gabe Jackson Pectoral Limited Limited Limited --
S Karl Joseph Hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable
LB Emmanuel Lamur Foot Limited Limited Limited --
RB Marshawn Lynch Hip Limited Limited Limited --
T Kolton Miller Knee Limited Limited Limited --
G Kelechi Osemele Knee Did not part. Did not part. Limited Doubtful
DE Frostee Rucker Neck Did not part. Did not part. Limited Doubtful

Here's the players listed on the Seahawks injury report:

Position Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DE Rasheem Green Ankle Did not part. Did not part.
LB K.J. Wright Knee Did not part. Did not part.
TE Nick Vannett Back Did not part. Limited
WR Doug Baldwin Knee Full Full
QB Russell Wilson Hamstring Full Full
G Ethan Pocic Ankle Full Full
WR David Moore Rib Full Full

