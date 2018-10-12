Oakland Raiders Injury Report Week 6: Osemele and Rucker doubtful for Sunday's game

Here's the players listed on the Raiders injury report:
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|DT
|Maurice Hurst
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Pectoral
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|S
|Karl Joseph
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|LB
|Emmanuel Lamur
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|RB
|Marshawn Lynch
|Hip
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|T
|Kolton Miller
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|G
|Kelechi Osemele
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Doubtful
|DE
|Frostee Rucker
|Neck
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Doubtful
Here's the players listed on the Seahawks injury report:
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DE
|Rasheem Green
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|LB
|K.J. Wright
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|TE
|Nick Vannett
|Back
|Did not part.
|Limited
|WR
|Doug Baldwin
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|QB
|Russell Wilson
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|G
|Ethan Pocic
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|WR
|David Moore
|Rib
|Full
|Full