Oakland Raiders Return to Support Oakland Running Festival

Mar 25, 2011 at 04:17 AM
oakland-running-festival-2011.jpg


The Oakland Raiders and sports marketing and event management company Corrigan Sports Enterprises (CSE) have once again teamed up for the Oakland Running Festival.  Set for March 26-27 there will be a race for runners of all abilities including the classic marathon distance.

The Oakland Running Festival Expo takes place Saturday and starts at 9:00 a.m. Raiders representatives will be on hand at space 50 at EXPO Hall West – Oakland Marriott City Center throughout the day providing ticket information. Meet Raiderettes Lytisha and Caitlin from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Enjoy the kick-off party with live music at Jack London Square starting at 6:00 p.m.

For Sunday's events, the Raiders will sponsor the first mile of the 26.2 marathon course. Raiderettes Jonni, Voz, Diana, Holly, Itza and Maureen will be on hand from 9:00 a.m. – Noon to cheer on the runners. As an added bonus, all runners will have the opportunity to purchase a discounted ticket to a 2011 Raiders home game where the entire group will be honored on field.

"The Raiders are pleased to support the City of Oakland, the City's parks and recreation facilities and an event which helps bolster the local economy," said Amy Trask, Oakland Raiders Chief Executive.

CSE President Lee Corrigan said, "The organization and its rabid fans left a lasting impression on our runners last year and it's great to have them back."

Highlighted by the marathon, the Oakland Running Festival will also consist of a half-marathon, four-person relay, 5K, and kid's fun run. After last year's sellout, race officials anticipate a field of 7,500 – 8,000 total runners.

The twilight 5k race will start at 6:30 p.m. on March 26 for a sunset run through Jack London Square.  The marathon and team relays will begin at 7:30 a.m. the following day, while the gun will later sound for the half marathon at 9:00 a.m.

The marathon course will start downtown from City Hall, wind its way up through the gorgeous Claremont area, pass by Joaquin Miller Park, and head back toward downtown.  After passing by historic Jack London Square and around Lake Merritt, the finish line will await the pack at Oakland's City Hall.

For more information visit: www.oaklandmarathon.com

