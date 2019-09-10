Oakland Raiders Week 1 vs. Denver Broncos

The Oakland Raiders are back at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum to kickoff the regular season, as the team hosts the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football. The two AFC West foes won't see each other again until the final week of the regular season, Week 17. Last season, the division rivals split the season series 1-1. Winning every game is important, but defeating division opponents is of the utmost importance. We'll see if the Raiders can start the season on a high note.