Oakland Raiders Week 1 vs. Denver Broncos

Sep 09, 2019 at 05:49 PM
inactives-week1-main-090919

The Oakland Raiders are back at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum to kickoff the regular season, as the team hosts the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football. The two AFC West foes won't see each other again until the final week of the regular season, Week 17. Last season, the division rivals split the season series 1-1. Winning every game is important, but defeating division opponents is of the utmost importance. We'll see if the Raiders can start the season on a high note.

Here are the players listed as inactive for today's matchup:

G Jonathan Cooper

WR Keelan Doss

G Gabe Jackson

QB DeShone Kizer

S Dallin Leavitt

DT Corey Liuget

T David Sharpe

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 5, view the inactive players for today's game.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 Inactives vs. Denver Broncos

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 4, view the inactive players for today's game.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 Inactives vs. Tennessee Titans

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 3, view the inactive players for today's game.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 Inactives vs. Arizona Cardinals

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 2, view the inactive players for today's game.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 1 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 1, view the inactive players for today's game.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Wild Card Inactives vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Before the Raiders take the field against Cincy, view the inactive players for today's game.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 18, view the inactive players for tonight's game.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 17 Inactives vs. Indianapolis Colts

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 17, view the inactive players for today's game.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 Inactives vs. Denver Broncos

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 16, view the inactive players for today's game.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 Inactives vs. Cleveland Browns

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 15, view the inactive players for today's game.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 14 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 14, view the inactive players for today's game.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 Inactives vs. Washington Football Team

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 13, view the inactive players for today's game.

Advertising