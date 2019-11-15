Oakland Raiders Week 11 Injury Report: Joyner, Sharpe, out against the Bengals

Here are the Raiders listed on the injury report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|Trent Brown
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|WR/RS
|Dwayne Harris
|Foot
|Full
|Limited
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|CB
|Lamarcus Joyner
|Hamstring
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|DE
|Josh Mauro
|Groin
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|--
|T
|David Sharpe
|Calf
|Limited
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|LB
|Tahir Whitehead
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|Illness
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Full
|--
Here are the Bengals listed on the injury report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Alex Erickson
|Back
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Full
|--
|WR
|A.J. Green
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|CB
|Dre Kirkpatrick
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|TE
|Drew Sample
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|OT
|Bobby Hart
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Questionable
|G
|Alex Redmond
|Knee/Ankle
|Limited
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|DT
|Geno Atkins
|Ankle/Knee
|(not listed)
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable