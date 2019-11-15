Oakland Raiders Week 11 Injury Report: Joyner, Sharpe, out against the Bengals

Nov 15, 2019 at 12:25 PM
Here are the Raiders listed on the injury report:

Table inside Article
Pos.PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
TTrent BrownKneeLimitedLimitedDid not part.Questionable
WR/RSDwayne HarrisFootFullLimitedDid not part.Questionable
CRodney HudsonAnkleLimitedLimitedLimited--
RBJosh JacobsShoulderLimitedLimitedLimited--
CBLamarcus JoynerHamstringDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
DEJosh MauroGroinLimitedLimitedFull--
TDavid SharpeCalfLimitedDid not part.Did not part.Out
LBTahir WhiteheadShoulderFullFullFull--
CBTrayvon MullenIllness(not listed)LimitedFull--

Here are the Bengals listed on the injury report:

Table inside Article
Pos.PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WRAlex EricksonBackDid not part.LimitedFull--
WRA.J. GreenAnkleDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
CBDre KirkpatrickKneeDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
TEDrew SampleAnkleDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
OTBobby HartShoulderLimitedLimitedFullQuestionable
GAlex RedmondKnee/AnkleLimitedDid not part.Did not part.Out
DTGeno AtkinsAnkle/Knee(not listed)Did not part.LimitedQuestionable

