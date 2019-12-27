Oakland Raiders Week 17 Injury Report: Hudson and Jackson return Friday

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 17 Injury Report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|--
|G
|Richie Incognito
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Doubtful
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Knee
|Limited
|Did not part.
|Full
|--
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Shoulder/Illness
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|S
|Lamarcus Joyner
|Calf/Quad
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Full
|--
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|Neck/Concussion
|Limited
|Did not part.
|Full
|--
|WR
|Tyrell Williams
|Foot
|(not listed)
|Did not part.
|Limited
|--
*The Raiders did not practice Wednesday. Wednesday's report is an estimate.