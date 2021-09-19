Quick Snap: Henry Ruggs III torches secondary to help Raiders stay undefeated

Speed kills
We saw every bit of that 4.27 speed in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders offense was in dire need of a clutch play and they were able to get it from second-year receiver Henry Ruggs III. In the top half of the fourth quarter, Derek Carr connected with Ruggs for a 61-yard bomb to take a 23-14 lead. It was a great play for Ruggs, who spent much of the offseason adding muscle and improving on his route running.
It's also a very optimistic sign for the Raiders' young receiving corps. Ruggs ended the game with five receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in the 26-17 victory.
Two-Sack 'Solly'
After Maxx Crosby's two sack performance last week, Solomon Thomas was the unsung hero of the defensive line Sunday.
Thomas was an instrumental part of the Raiders' pass-rush, producing both of the Raiders' sacks on Ben Roethlisberger in Heinz Field. The two sack performance matches the amount of sacks Thomas compiled in his previous two seasons. The defensive tackle didn't do alone though, assisted by a consistent pass rush by Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue throughout the entirety of the game to keep Big Ben on his toes.
Success against the Steel Curtain
It's just something about that Autumn Wind the Steelers just can't seem to figure out.
With the win on Sunday, the Raiders are now 4-1 against the Steelers in their previous five matchups against each other — and Sunday's Week 2 win was the first in that stretch won by the road team.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.