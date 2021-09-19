Quick Snap: Henry Ruggs III torches secondary to help Raiders stay undefeated

Sep 19, 2021 at 01:16 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Speed kills

We saw every bit of that 4.27 speed in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders offense was in dire need of a clutch play and they were able to get it from second-year receiver Henry Ruggs III﻿. In the top half of the fourth quarter, Derek Carr connected with Ruggs for a 61-yard bomb to take a 23-14 lead. It was a great play for Ruggs, who spent much of the offseason adding muscle and improving on his route running.

It's also a very optimistic sign for the Raiders' young receiving corps. Ruggs ended the game with five receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in the 26-17 victory.

Two-Sack 'Solly'

After Maxx Crosby's two sack performance last week, Solomon Thomas was the unsung hero of the defensive line Sunday.

Thomas was an instrumental part of the Raiders' pass-rush, producing both of the Raiders' sacks on Ben Roethlisberger in Heinz Field. The two sack performance matches the amount of sacks Thomas compiled in his previous two seasons. The defensive tackle didn't do alone though, assisted by a consistent pass rush by Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue throughout the entirety of the game to keep Big Ben on his toes.

Success against the Steel Curtain

It's just something about that Autumn Wind the Steelers just can't seem to figure out.

With the win on Sunday, the Raiders are now 4-1 against the Steelers in their previous five matchups against each other — and Sunday's Week 2 win was the first in that stretch won by the road team.

Gameday Photos: Week 2 vs. Steelers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
1 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
2 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
3 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Don Wright/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
4 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
5 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Justin Berl/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
6 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Justin Berl/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
7 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
8 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
9 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
10 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
11 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
12 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Don Wright/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
13 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
14 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
15 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
16 / 54

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
17 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
18 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 33-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
19 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 33-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
20 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
21 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
22 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
23 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
24 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
25 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
26 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
27 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
28 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
29 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
30 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
31 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
32 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
33 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
34 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
35 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
36 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
37 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
38 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
39 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
40 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
41 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
42 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
43 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
44 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
45 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
46 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a 61-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
47 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
48 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
49 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
50 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
51 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
52 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
53 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 45-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
54 / 54

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 45-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising