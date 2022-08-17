Raiders acquire conditional 2024 seventh-round pick from Titans

Gillespie, who was originally selected by the Raiders in the fourth round (143rd overall) of the 2021 NFL draft, appeared in 11 games his rookie season, totaling two tackles on defense and six stops on special teams. He played collegiately at Missouri, appearing in 41 career games with 27 starts, where he compiled 146 tackles (107 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.