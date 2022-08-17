Raiders acquire conditional 2024 seventh-round pick from Titans

Aug 17, 2022 at 02:58 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick via a trade with the Tennessee Titans, the club announced Wednesday.

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send S Tyree Gillespie to the Titans.

Gillespie, who was originally selected by the Raiders in the fourth round (143rd overall) of the 2021 NFL draft, appeared in 11 games his rookie season, totaling two tackles on defense and six stops on special teams. He played collegiately at Missouri, appearing in 41 career games with 27 starts, where he compiled 146 tackles (107 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Additionally, DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Trayvon Mullen Jr., DT Bilal Nichols and WR Dillon Stoner passed their physicals and are off the PUP list, returning to practice on Wednesday.

