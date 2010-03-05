Raiders Add Ross to Coaching Staff

Former NFL defensive back Kevin Ross has joined the Raiders coaching staff.
The Oakland Raiders have added Kevin Ross as an assistant coach. Ross spent five NFL seasons as an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings and the San Diego Chargers.
"We are incredibly excited to add Kevin to our coaching staff," said Oakland Raiders Head Coach Tom Cable. "He had a long and successful playing career and earned the respect of every team he joined along the way and we are fortunate to have him here".
Ross played defensive back for 14 NFL seasons with Kansas City, Atlanta and San Diego (1984-97), was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and recorded 38 career interceptions.