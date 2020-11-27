Raiders at Falcons: How to watch the cross-conference opponents battle on the gridiron

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Atlanta with a record of 6-4, eager to face the 3-7 Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Raiders and the Falcons both possess high-powered offenses with several capable playmakers at every skill position. With speed, finesse, power, and raw athleticism on full display, the Raiders' Week 12 matchup won't be one you want to miss.
Here's how to watch the game:
Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sunday, November 29
10:00 a.m. PT
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|Network:
|CBS
|Play-by-Play:
|Kevin Harlan
|Color Analyst:
|Trent Green
|Sideline:
|Amanda Balionis
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-Play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
Brand new for 2020, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Watch on Mobile
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.
- Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
- Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
- Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.