Raiders get set for trip across The Pond for a clash with the Seahawks

Oct 09, 2018 at 02:19 PM
The Oakland Raiders travel to London to play an international game for the third consecutive season, with this year's contest coming against the Seattle Seahawks. The Silver and Black are coming off a 10-26 defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will mark the Raiders' fourth matchup away from Oakland- Alameda County Coliseum in their last five contests. This will be their 53rd regular season matchup in the clubs' all-time series, with the Raiders leading 28-24. Week 6 kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT this Sunday from London's prestigious Wembley Stadium.

In Week 5, the Raiders fell to the division-rival Chargers at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles. In the contest, LB Bruce Irvin got home for his team-leading third sack of the season, while LB Tahir Whitehead led the club in tackles (nine) for the second consecutive game and fourth time on the year. On the offensive side of the ball, WR Martavis Bryant put together his best output of the season, hauling in three passes for a game-high 91 yards. RB Jalen Richard led the team in receptions with six and is now second on the team with 24 total on the season. WR Jordy Nelson also tacked on a late score from 1-yard out from QB Derek Carr and paces the team with three receiving touchdowns in 2018. Nelson leads the NFL with 19 receiving scores inside the red zone since 2016.

The Setting
Date: Sunday, October 14
Kickoff: 10:00 a.m. PT
Site: Wembley Stadium (2007)
Capacity/Surface: 84,000/Rye grass
Regular Season: Raiders lead, 28-24
Postseason: Series tied, 1-1
100813-wembley-story.jpg

The Seahawks fell in a close matchup with the undefeated Los Angeles Rams by a score of 31-33 and dropped to 2-3 on the year. This will mark the first time since 2014 the two clubs have faced off in regular season action, but their second time seeing each other in 2018, as the Raiders closed out their preseason slate with a 30-19 victory over the Seahawks in Seattle.

This Sunday, the Raiders return to London for the second time in the last five seasons, after playing the Miami Dolphins 'across the pond' in 2014. It also marks the third consecutive year in which the Raiders have played a home contest internationally, with the club appearing in Mexico City in back-to-back years (2016-17) against the Houston Texans and New England Patriots. In their most recent international matchup, the Silver and Black fell to the New England Patriots in 2017 by a score of 8-33. This year's contest will kick off at 10:00 a.m. PT/6:00 p.m. London time. The game will mark the team's fourth international game in five years and eighth overall in the team's history.

Broadcast Information (Television)
FOX
Play-by-play: Chris Myers
Color Analyst: Daryl Johnston
Sideline: Laura Okmin
Producer: Fran Morison
Director: J. Bryan Lilley

Here are some notable connections between the two squads:

• Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch played with Seattle from 2010-15, earning two Associated Press All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl berths while with the Seahawks. He also appeared in two Super Bowls with the franchise, helping win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013.

• Raiders LB Bruce Irvin was the Seahawks first-round pick (15th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the team, helping Seattle to a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

• Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable served as the assistant head coach/offensive line coach with the Seahawks from 2011-17.

• Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. served in the same role with the Raiders from 2015-17, helping Oakland post 12 wins in 2016 and return to the postseason for the first time since 2002.

• Seahawks K Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Over his 18 years in Oakland, Janikowski set the franchise record for all-time points (1,799), games played (268) and seasons of service (18).

Broadcast Information (Radio)
Raiders Radio Network
Flagship: 740 KCBS
Play-by-play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Sideline: Chris Townsend
Spanish Flagship: La Z 1490-AM/107.5-FM
Play-by-play: Fernando Arias
Color Analyst: Ambrosio Rico

Next week, the Raiders will hit their Bye Week before returning to action at home against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. The Seahawks will also have a break in action, as they head to the Bye Week prior to traveling to Detroit in Week 8 to face the NFC North Lions.

