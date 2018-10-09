Raiders get set for trip across The Pond for a clash with the Seahawks

The Oakland Raiders travel to London to play an international game for the third consecutive season, with this year's contest coming against the Seattle Seahawks. The Silver and Black are coming off a 10-26 defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will mark the Raiders' fourth matchup away from Oakland- Alameda County Coliseum in their last five contests. This will be their 53rd regular season matchup in the clubs' all-time series, with the Raiders leading 28-24. Week 6 kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT this Sunday from London's prestigious Wembley Stadium.

In Week 5, the Raiders fell to the division-rival Chargers at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles. In the contest, LB Bruce Irvin got home for his team-leading third sack of the season, while LB Tahir Whitehead led the club in tackles (nine) for the second consecutive game and fourth time on the year. On the offensive side of the ball, WR Martavis Bryant put together his best output of the season, hauling in three passes for a game-high 91 yards. RB Jalen Richard led the team in receptions with six and is now second on the team with 24 total on the season. WR Jordy Nelson also tacked on a late score from 1-yard out from QB Derek Carr and paces the team with three receiving touchdowns in 2018. Nelson leads the NFL with 19 receiving scores inside the red zone since 2016.