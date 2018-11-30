Raiders Sign CB Montrel Meander; Place Leon Hall on IR

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent CB Montrel Meander, the club announced Friday.

Meander, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound cornerback, was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent. Meander spent the offseason with the Browns and made the team's practice squad following the conclusion of the preseason, where he has spent the first 12 weeks of his rookie campaign.

A native of Amarillo, Texas, Meander transferred to Grambling State in 2016 after a short stint at Texas. As a senior in 2017, he played in all 13 games and totaled 49 tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed.