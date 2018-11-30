Raiders Sign CB Montrel Meander; Place Leon Hall on IR

Nov 30, 2018 at 01:20 PM


ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent CB Montrel Meander, the club announced Friday.

Meander, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound cornerback, was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent. Meander spent the offseason with the Browns and made the team's practice squad following the conclusion of the preseason, where he has spent the first 12 weeks of his rookie campaign.

A native of Amarillo, Texas, Meander transferred to Grambling State in 2016 after a short stint at Texas. As a senior in 2017, he played in all 13 games and totaled 49 tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed CB Leon Hall on the Reserve/Injured List. Signed as an unrestricted free agent this past March, Hall appeared in 10 games for the Silver and Black this season and made four starts, compiling 25 tackles (22 solo) and three passes defensed. Over his 12-year career, Hall appeared in 152 games with 112 starts, recorded 588 stops (437), two sacks, 27 interceptions with three returned for touchdowns, 118 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries.

