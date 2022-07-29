Raiders sign RB Austin Walter

Walter joins the Raiders after spending time on the practice squads for the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. In 2021, he appeared in four games with the Jets and recorded a career-high 26 carries for 101 rushing yards and one TD. Walter, who originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2019, has played in nine career games and rushed 27 times for 104 yards and one TD, while adding three receptions for 36 yards.