Raiders sign RB Austin Walter

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Austin Walter, the club announced Friday.
Walter joins the Raiders after spending time on the practice squads for the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. In 2021, he appeared in four games with the Jets and recorded a career-high 26 carries for 101 rushing yards and one TD. Walter, who originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2019, has played in nine career games and rushed 27 times for 104 yards and one TD, while adding three receptions for 36 yards.
A native of Crosby, Texas, Walter played four seasons (2015-18) at Rice University and was named All-Conference USA Honorable Mention his final two seasons. During his collegiate career, he appeared in 49 games and rushed 345 times for 1,744 yards and 13 TDs, while adding 79 receptions for 803 yards and five TDs.
Additionally, the Raiders have placed LB Kyler Fackrell on the Reserve/Injured list.