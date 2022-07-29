Raiders sign RB Austin Walter

Jul 29, 2022 at 01:21 PM
Walter_thumb_072922

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Austin Walter, the club announced Friday.

Walter joins the Raiders after spending time on the practice squads for the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. In 2021, he appeared in four games with the Jets and recorded a career-high 26 carries for 101 rushing yards and one TD. Walter, who originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2019, has played in nine career games and rushed 27 times for 104 yards and one TD, while adding three receptions for 36 yards.

A native of Crosby, Texas, Walter played four seasons (2015-18) at Rice University and was named All-Conference USA Honorable Mention his final two seasons. During his collegiate career, he appeared in 49 games and rushed 345 times for 1,744 yards and 13 TDs, while adding 79 receptions for 803 yards and five TDs.

Additionally, the Raiders have placed LB Kyler Fackrell on the Reserve/Injured list.

Related Content

news

Jason Horowitz named Raiders radio play-by-play voice

Horowitz will be joined on the call for all Raiders games this season by former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who moved to the booth to handle color analyst duties in 2018.

news

Raiders re-sign G Jordan Meredith, place G/T Denzelle Good on Reserve/Retired list

Meredith, a 6-foot-2, 302-pound guard out of Western Kentucky, signed with the Raiders as a free agent in February of 2022 and was waived before the start of training camp.

news

Launch of NFL+ allows fans in Las Vegas to follow the Raiders all season

With NFL+, Raiders fans can take their game on the go.

news

Raiders sign S Matthias Farley

Additionally, the team has placed DT Vernon Butler on the Non-Football Injury List and WR Dillon Stoner on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

news

Raiders sign CB Isiah Brown

Additionally, the team has released S Dallin Leavitt and waived G Jordan Meredith.

news

Raiders sign WR Isaiah Zuber

Additionally, the team has placed DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. and DT Bilal Nichols on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

news

Raiders host Sheriff's Leadership Series at Allegiant Stadium

Raiders Alumnus and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece addressed the group that included LVMPD officers, dispatchers and administrative staff.

news

Las Vegas Raiders announce Sandra Douglass Morgan as new president

"It is the honor of a lifetime to join the Raiders at one of the most defining times in the team's history," said Morgan.

news

Grand Opening sale event at The Raider Image Downtown Summerlin set for June 30-July 5

All merchandise inside The Raider Image Downtown Summerlin will be discounted 20 percent during a six-day sale

news

Raiders host Nike 11-On high school football event at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

Over 200 Southern Nevada student-athletes representing eight Southern Nevada high schools got the exclusive opportunity to perform on the same practice field as the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Raiders sign CB Chris Jones

Jones enters his fourth NFL season and has spent time with the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

Advertising