Raiders statement on Super Bowl LVIII heading to Las Vegas

Dec 15, 2021 at 10:49 AM
The Raiders Are Thrilled The National Football League Has Selected Las Vegas To Host Super Bowl (58) LVIII In 2024..

Hosting The 2022 Pro Bowl..The 2022 NFL Draft.. And Now The 2024 Super Bowl Are Just Some Of The Ancillary Benefits Resulting From

The Public-Private Partnership We Created With The State Of Nevada To Bring The Raiders To Las Vegas And Build Allegiant Stadium.

It's Only The Beginning.. But For Now..

Las Vegas.. The Super Bowl Is Coming To The Sports And Entertainment Capital Of The World !

-Mark Davis-

