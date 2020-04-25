Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 09:10 AM

Raiders trade picks with Detroit Lions on Day 3 of 2020 NFL Draft

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
UpdateDay3_TotalDraftPicks_1920x1080

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded the 121st and 172nd overall selections in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions in exchange for the 109th overall selection.

Raiders receive:
No. 109 (fourth round)

Lions receive:
No. 121 (fourth round)
No. 172 (fifth round)

The trade put the Raiders on the clock to select Clemson guard John Simpson.

Simpson was a strong in-state recruit for the Tigers, earning top 200 overall recruit rankings as a Mr. Football finalist his senior year at Fort Dorchester High School. The signing paid off for head coach Dabo Swinney, as Simpson started 29 of a possible 30 games at left guard over his junior and senior seasons (15 in 2018, 14 in 2019). He was named a third-team All-ACC selection in 2018 and a first-team all-conference pick his senior campaign, when he also garnered second-team Associated Press All-American notice for his dominant play. Simpson played in nine games as a reserve lineman his true freshman season, but missed time at the end of the year with a foot injury. He played in 12 games as a reserve in 2017 before getting his shot the following year.

