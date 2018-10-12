Raiders vs. Seahawks: How to watch the international matchup

Oct 12, 2018 at 10:07 AM
The Oakland Raiders have officially departed for London, and many of you may be wondering how you can follow along with Sunday's international game against the Seattle Seahawks. Below you'll find all the information you'll need to keep up with the Silver and Black as they take the field at Wembley Stadium. As if a battle across The Pond wasn't exciting enough, it'll be the first time Marshawn Lynch has gone toe-to-toe with his former team, and I expect him to run with a full head of steam.

Make sure you don't miss Beastmode's reunion Sunday; here's how to watch.

Oakland Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks
Wembley Stadium
Sunday, October 14
10:00 a.m. PT

Broadcast Information

Television:
FOX
Play-by-play: Chris Myers
Color analyst: Daryl Johnston
Sideline: Laura Okmin

Radio:
Raiders Radio Network
Flagship: KCBS 740-AM/106.9-FM Listen Live Here
Play-by-play: Brent Musburger
Color analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Sideline: Chris Townsend
Spanish Flagship: La Z 1490-AM/107.5-FM
Play-by-play: Fernando Arias
Color analyst: Ambrosio Rico

Online

Be sure to follow along with the Raiders.com or listen live in-market with our official mobile app.

If you're an in-market fan, you can watch Derek Carr and the Raiders face the Chargers this Sunday on your phone! New in 2018, live local and primetime games are available in the NFL App for all fans on their phones and tablets, regardless of their mobile provider. You can download the NFL app to watch the Raiders live when they're on-the-go.

Game Feed

In case you're unable to follow along on a television set, or just want to view live updates from the game, follow along with the Oakland Raiders Official Game Feed on Raiders.com.

NFL Game Pass

Watch Friday's game ON DEMAND online with the NFL Game Pass after the game. In fact, you can watch just about every NFL preseason game online with Game Pass.

International fans in select countries can watch regular season games LIVE online as well. Game Pass is also available in Europe!

NFL Game Pass provides ON DEMAND replays of all 256 Regular Season Games, Playoff Games and Super Bowl, On-Demand, in HD in the United States.

