Raiders vs. Seahawks: How to watch the international matchup

The Oakland Raiders have officially departed for London, and many of you may be wondering how you can follow along with Sunday's international game against the Seattle Seahawks. Below you'll find all the information you'll need to keep up with the Silver and Black as they take the field at Wembley Stadium. As if a battle across The Pond wasn't exciting enough, it'll be the first time Marshawn Lynch has gone toe-to-toe with his former team, and I expect him to run with a full head of steam.

Make sure you don't miss Beastmode's reunion Sunday; here's how to watch.

Oakland Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

Wembley Stadium

Sunday, October 14

10:00 a.m. PT

Broadcast Information

Television:

FOX

Play-by-play: Chris Myers

Color analyst: Daryl Johnston

Sideline: Laura Okmin

Radio:

Raiders Radio Network

Flagship: KCBS 740-AM/106.9-FM Listen Live Here

Play-by-play: Brent Musburger

Color analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

Sideline: Chris Townsend

Spanish Flagship: La Z 1490-AM/107.5-FM

Play-by-play: Fernando Arias

Color analyst: Ambrosio Rico

Online

Be sure to follow along with the Raiders.com or listen live in-market with our official mobile app.

Game Feed

In case you're unable to follow along on a television set, or just want to view live updates from the game, follow along with the Oakland Raiders Official Game Feed on Raiders.com.

NFL Game Pass

Watch Friday's game ON DEMAND online with the NFL Game Pass after the game. In fact, you can watch just about every NFL preseason game online with Game Pass.

International fans in select countries can watch regular season games LIVE online as well. Game Pass is also available in Europe!