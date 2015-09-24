September's Academic Honors Recipients

Matthew Clark – Assistant Principal – Cherryland Elementary School

"Mr. Clark is one of the social emotional backbones of our school community. Not only does he support discipline for all 4-6th grade students, supervise them during recess and lunch, and evaluate their teachers, he also runs multiple sports tournaments, soccer, basketball, kickball, tetherball, and flag football during the year to keep students positively engaged. He epitomizes what it means to be "Made in Hayward" having spent his entire 16 year educational career in HUSD, first as a history teacher at Chavez Middle School, than as one of the strongest data analysts in our district for two years, and for the past five years as the Assistant Principal at Cherryland Elementary School. I can't think of anyone who deserves this recognition more and as a lifelong Raider fan this recognition would be that much more meaningful."

Jacoby Henning – 8th Grade Student – Assumption School

"Jacoby is a focused, hardworking young man. He takes his education seriously as demonstrated by his stellar report card. Jacoby strives for excellence in the classroom; he respects the learning environment, participates regularly, and provides assistance to his peers when they struggle to grasp concepts. Jacoby also treats his classmates with this love and friendship. He often serves and expects nothing in return. This year Jacoby will also be a lead member of our Student Leadership Team; he is the Director of Sports."

Anamile Garcia – 6th Grade Student – Longwood Elementary

"She is in the sixth grade and reading at a seventh grade level. She receives high marks in every area on her report cards. She exited the English Language Learner program to be fully illiterate in the English language. Anamile is a school leader and always lends a helping hand to those in need. She always gets perfect citizenship. She can be seen in the community making tacos at the local street fair for the citizens of Hayward. She takes pride in her work and has empathy for others around her that struggle academically. She has been willing to give assistance to students that need help with their work. She also stays after school quite often to assist the teacher with things like keeping the library organized, collating papers, and filing among other things."

Matthew Salinas – Teacher – Bay Area Technology School

"Mr. Salinas is a distinguished educator and positive role model for the community. Every morning, he arrives prepared and ready for the day's challenges. He does an excellent job identifying strengths and weaknesses in his classroom and applies the appropriate strategies to assist each student in the learning process. Consequently, he is closing the achievement gap, and giving our students much more than an academic education. His dedication and efforts are unparalleled and go way beyond his Spanish classroom at BayTech. I am a witness to the impact and positive effect he has had on his kids, the school, and our community. Mr. Salinas is a tremendous asset to BayTech and a terrific role model for the youth of Oakland."