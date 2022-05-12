Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Raiders sign four members of 2022 draft class

The Las Vegas Raiders are just about done signing the entirety of their 2022 draft class.
As Rookie Minicamp is set to begin May 13, some of the Silver and Black's draft picks put pen to paper with four players signing their contracts on Thursday.
Read more about the signings below.
The picks are in and the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Class has been set. Check out photos of all six of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.
1 / 6
University of Memphis Athletics
2 / 6
John Bazemore/Associated Press
3 / 6
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
4 / 6
Darron Cummings/Associated Press
5 / 6
Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
6 / 6
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
This Ad will close in 3