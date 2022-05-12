Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Raiders sign four members of 2022 draft class

May 12, 2022 at 04:45 PM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders are just about done signing the entirety of their 2022 draft class.

As Rookie Minicamp is set to begin May 13, some of the Silver and Black's draft picks put pen to paper with four players signing their contracts on Thursday.

Read more about the signings below.

Raiders sign third-round pick G Dylan Parham

Raiders sign fifth-round pick DT Matthew Butler

Raiders sign seventh-round pick T Thayer Munford Jr.

Raiders sign seventh-round pick RB Brittain Brown

Photos: Meet the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Class

The picks are in and the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Class has been set. Check out photos of all six of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.

G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

